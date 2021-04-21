Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares Split — What Went Wrong?

Backgrid

After nearly a year of dating, it looks like Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have called it quits.

While Efron hasn’t publicly commented, his friend Kyle Sandilands confirmed the split on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show.” Kyle said, “It’s not just The Daily Telegraph. I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday. It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways… No drama, but it’s done.”

According to DailyMail.com, Efron ended the relationship earlier this month after it was reported that Vanessa was set to star in a Netflix reality show “Byron Baes,” which is focused on influencers.

A source told the outlet, “Zac sent her home from the set [of ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’] last week. There still may have been a chance. I'm sure the final nail in the coffin was him seeing the story of her being possibly on ‘Byron Baes’ and the claims that he was helping her get on it.”

Romance rumors about Zac and Vanessa started swirling in the summer of 2020. People magazine reported Zac and Vanessa met in June when she was working at Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. A source shared, “Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together. You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."