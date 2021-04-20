Partners April 20, 2021
Free Shipping on Mother’s Day Gifts with ‘Joyus Boutique’
Sadie Murray is back with more Mother’s Day gifts, but with deals like this AND free shipping, you may also want these products for yourself!
This week’s “Joyus Boutique” features a deep tissue massage gun with interchangeable heads to help boost muscle recovery and relieve stiffness; the Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds, which deliver up to 25 hours of total playtime; and the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test to help your mom learn about her dog’s genetic background.
Take a look as Sadie Murray breaks down these deals!
All products are available for a limited time at Joyus.com/ExtraTV. Happy shopping!