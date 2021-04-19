Scottie Pippen’s Son Antron Dead at 33

Basketball legend Scottie Pippen is mourning the loss of his son Antron, who died at the age of 33.

On Monday, Scottie, 55, broke the sad news, tweeting, “I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game."

“Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became,” Pippen added. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Pippen did not reveal his son’s official cause of death.

Antron was Scottie’s oldest child with ex-wife Karen McCollum.

After hearing the sad news, Antron’s former school South Georgia Technical College tweeted, “The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets.”