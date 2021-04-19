Katie Holmes Posts Rare New Photos of Daughter Suri on Her 15th Birthday

Instagram

Katie Holmes rarely shares photos of her daughter Suri, but she decided to do just that for one special occasion… Suri’s 15th birthday!

Along with posting three photos from different stages of Suri’s life, Holmes wrote on Instagram, “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 I can’t believe you are already 15!”

In one photo, Katie appears to be comforting Suri, whose face is turned away from the camera.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In another photo, Suri is smiling with her arms around her mom as they wear matching plaid shirts.

Last year, Katie also posted a snap of Suri in honor of her birthday.

"Birthday vibes" was the caption for a photo showing Suri seated from behind, touching a floral crown on her head. Her hair is down to the middle of her back.

The way the photo is taken, it's possible Suri was waving to someone off-camera.