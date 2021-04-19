Jennifer Love Hewitt Reflects on How She Was Treated as a Young Actress, Plus: What’s Ahead on ‘9-1-1’

Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt is looking back at how she was treated as a young actress a bit differently after seeing the documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Jennifer to talk about her FOX show “9-1-1,” and they also discussed how she feels now about her early years in show business.

Hewitt told Lindsay, “I really now at 42 have started to look back at some of the things I did as a kid and the things I was asked to do, and I realized a lot of sexuality was placed on me before I even knew what it was for myself.”

Jennifer starred in shows like “Party of Five” and the ’90s teen comedy “Can’t Hardly Wait” when she was younger, saying, “We were in a time when you were put in front of a magazine with crop tops and at the time I never felt weird… but looking back, I was like, ‘Why was I asked to do those things at that age?’… And I was always thinking, if I have a 40-minute interview, probably 25 minutes of it will be about my chest size or who I’m dating… and the last few minutes will be about the work I did… And when I look back at it, I feel sad for that girl.”

She added, “The great thing is we’re in a time of change across the board… which makes me feel moved and excited for women.”

Jennifer is also excited for “9-1-1” to return Monday night. She said, “So this episode — if I can use a pun — is a labor of love for Maddie… She’s over nine months and ready for this baby to come out… and she’s also still working at the 911 call center to prove she can be there until the very last minute… and she ends up being there up until the very last minute. She goes into labor in a very serious phone call and tries to balance both, and they literally have to drag her from the desk.”

She smiled, “That scene was funny in the way that the crew kept laughing and I was like, ‘Guys, it’s a very serious moment… You’ve got to stop laughing because then I break and I can’t get out of it ’cause I love to laugh!’”