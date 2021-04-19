Britney Spears Reassures Concerned Fans That She’s ‘Fine’

Getty

Singer Britney Spears is easing her fans’ concerns!

Over the weekend, Spears answered the burning question… is she okay? In an Instagram video, she said, “Yes, I'm totally fine, I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children, I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself."

Britney also explained the meaning behind the red refrigerator image she posted last month, saying she shared the pic only because she thought the fridge was “vintage” and “cool.”

As for whether she gets dizzy when she dances, Spears told her Instagram followers, “Yes, I get extremely dizzy, but I'm a dancer so as long as I have a focus point from my head as I turn — as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end, it's not as bad.”

Britney shot the video before she stepped out in Malibu, where she was spotted by paparazzi.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A few weeks ago, Britney reacted to the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary. She said, “My life has always been very speculated… watched… and judged really my whole life. I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in.”

“I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!!” Britney admitted. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness. Every day dancing brings me joy!!! I’m not here to be perfect… perfect is boring… I’m here to pass on kindness.”