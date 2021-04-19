Billie Eilish Sparks Romance Rumors — Who’s Her Rumored New Man?

Getty Images

In her Apple TV+ documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” singer Billie Eilish hinted at having a secret boyfriend… but has his identity just been revealed?

In photos obtained by Page Six, Eilish was spotted cozying up to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

They were joined on their coffee run by her pitbull Shark.

Billie was seen leaning on Vorce’s shoulder while he wrapped his arms around her.

Vorce has made his Instagram private, but calls himself an “Actor.Writer.Degenerate” in his bio.

Eilish was previously linked to Brandon “Q” Adams, but they split in 2019.

At the time, Brandon wrote on social media, “Sometimes people disagree and don’t want the same things as one another. It’s on you to understand there’s several points of view to a situation.”

“Anyone who knows me knows where my heart is. I stay with a smile on my face even when I’m hurting. We push through the pain. [No love is ever lost.] But I refuse to be bashed,” Adams noted.