Travis Barker Posts PDA Pics, Calls Kourtney Kardashian 'a Blessing to This World'

Travis Barker wore his heart on his sleeve in a new Instagram post, sharing PDA-packed pics of himself and Kourtney Kardashian, and calling her — in all caps — "a blessing to this world."

The post, in honor of Kourtney's 42nd birthday on Sunday, also carried a four-letter-word-adorned expression of his love for the eldest Kardashian offspring.

In the first snap, the two passionately make out on a couch. In the second, they're embracing by a cozy fire. One sexy pic shows Travis' tattooed fingers on Kourtney's bare foot.

The most intimate is yet to come — the last frame of the Instagram post is a video showing Kourtney sucking on Travis' thumb, then pulling off of it and laughing.

The post racked up over 400,000 likes within its first two hours, and many blue-checked expressions of appreciation, including from Charlie Puth, Krystal Bianca and Demi Lovato, who wrote, "Wow y'all are so hot it's stupid" with a fire emoji.

Barker, 45, also gave Kourtney a huge arrangement of her favorite flowers on her special day, leading her to post on Instagram Stories about how her "entire house smells yummy" thanks to the tulips and gardenias.

A source tells People magazine, "Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her."

Kourtney and Travis made their romance Instagram official Valentine's Day weekend.

Each of them has three children, Kourtney with Scott Disick and Travis with Shanna Moakler.