GALECA Names 'Nomadland,' 'Ma Rainey' Best Films: Full List of Winners

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced its picks for the best films and performances of the year in its annual Dorians Film Toast awards special, with top honors going to "Nomadland" as Best Film and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" as Best LGBTQ Film.

Shown on the LGBTQ+ streaming platform Revry Sunday evening, the three-hour show also included Chadwick Boseman receiving yet another posthumous award for his "Ma Rainey" performance, an award for "Minari" as Best Non-English-Language Film, and "Promising Young Woman" picking up awards for Best Film Performance — Actress for Carey Mulligan and Best Screenplay for Emerald Fennell.

Complete list of winners:

Best Film

"First Cow"

"Minari"

"Nomadland" WINNER

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

Best LGBTQ Film

"Ammonite"

"The Boys in the Band"

"I Carry You with Me"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" WINNER

"Supernova"

"Uncle Frank"

Best Non-English-Language Film

"Another Round"

"Bacurau"

"I Carry You with Me"

"La Llorona"

"Minari" WINNER

"Two of Us"

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Regina King, "One Night in Miami ..."

Kelly Reichardt, "First Cow"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" WINNER

Best Film Performance — Actress

Nicole Beharie, "Miss Juneteenth"

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Sidney Flanigan, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" WINNER

Best Film Performance — Actor

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Delroy Lindo, "Da 5 Bloods"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Best Film Performance — Supporting Actress

Candice Bergen, "Let Them All Talk"

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari" WINNER

Best Film Performance — Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami ..."

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

Most Visually Striking Film

"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"

"Mank"

"Nomadland" WINNER

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Campiest Flick

"Bad Hair"

"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" WINNER

"The Prom"

"Wonder Woman 1984"

Best Screenplay

Radha Blank, "The Forty-Year-Old Version"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" WINNER

Eliza Hittman, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Unsung Film — Presented by Stoli®

"The Assistant"

"Driveways"

"First Cow"

"The Forty-Year-Old Version" WINNER

"Miss Juneteenth"

"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"

"Shirley"

Best Documentary

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"Dick Johnson Is Dead"

"Disclosure" WINNER (TIE)

"Time"

"Welcome to Chechnya" WINNER (TIE)

Best LGBTQ Documentary

"Born to Be"

"Disclosure" WINNER (TIE)

"Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado"

"A Secret Love"

"Welcome to Chechnya" WINNER (TIE)

We're Wild About You! Rising Star Award

Maria Bakalova

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Radha Blank WINNER

Sidney Flanigan

Alan S. Kim

Wilde Artist Award

Chadwick Boseman

Regina King

Elliot Page

Dolly Parton WINNER

Chloé Zhao

GALECA Trailblazer Award

Isabel Sandoval WINNER

Timeless Star