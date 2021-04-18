Award Shows April 18, 2021
GALECA Names 'Nomadland,' 'Ma Rainey' Best Films: Full List of Winners
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced its picks for the best films and performances of the year in its annual Dorians Film Toast awards special, with top honors going to "Nomadland" as Best Film and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" as Best LGBTQ Film.
Shown on the LGBTQ+ streaming platform Revry Sunday evening, the three-hour show also included Chadwick Boseman receiving yet another posthumous award for his "Ma Rainey" performance, an award for "Minari" as Best Non-English-Language Film, and "Promising Young Woman" picking up awards for Best Film Performance — Actress for Carey Mulligan and Best Screenplay for Emerald Fennell.
The show is available On Demand on Revry.
SAG Awards 2021: Complete Winners List!View Story
Complete list of winners:
Best Film
"First Cow"
"Minari"
"Nomadland" WINNER
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
Best LGBTQ Film
"Ammonite"
"The Boys in the Band"
"I Carry You with Me"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" WINNER
"Supernova"
"Uncle Frank"
Best Non-English-Language Film
"Another Round"
"Bacurau"
"I Carry You with Me"
"La Llorona"
"Minari" WINNER
"Two of Us"
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Regina King, "One Night in Miami ..."
Kelly Reichardt, "First Cow"
Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" WINNER
Best Film Performance — Actress
Nicole Beharie, "Miss Juneteenth"
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Sidney Flanigan, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" WINNER
Best Film Performance — Actor
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Delroy Lindo, "Da 5 Bloods"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Best Film Performance — Supporting Actress
Candice Bergen, "Let Them All Talk"
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari" WINNER
Best Film Performance — Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami ..."
Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
Most Visually Striking Film
"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"
"Mank"
"Nomadland" WINNER
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Campiest Flick
"Bad Hair"
"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"
"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" WINNER
"The Prom"
"Wonder Woman 1984"
Best Screenplay
Radha Blank, "The Forty-Year-Old Version"
Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" WINNER
Eliza Hittman, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Best Unsung Film — Presented by Stoli®
"The Assistant"
"Driveways"
"First Cow"
"The Forty-Year-Old Version" WINNER
"Miss Juneteenth"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Shirley"
Best Documentary
"Collective"
"Crip Camp"
"Dick Johnson Is Dead"
"Disclosure" WINNER (TIE)
"Time"
"Welcome to Chechnya" WINNER (TIE)
Best LGBTQ Documentary
"Born to Be"
"Disclosure" WINNER (TIE)
"Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado"
"A Secret Love"
"Welcome to Chechnya" WINNER (TIE)
We're Wild About You! Rising Star Award
Maria Bakalova
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Radha Blank WINNER
Sidney Flanigan
Alan S. Kim
Wilde Artist Award
Chadwick Boseman
Regina King
Elliot Page
Dolly Parton WINNER
Chloé Zhao
GALECA Trailblazer Award
Isabel Sandoval WINNER
Timeless Star
Leslie Jordan WINNER