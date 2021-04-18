Award Shows April 18, 2021
ACM Awards 2021: Complete List of History-Making Winners
The ACM Awards 2021 made history with four Black artists nominated for major awards, its first Black co-host in the form of Mickey Guyton, and a slate of single nominees all by women artists.
Also making news, Luke Bryan — laid up with COVID-19 that prevented him from appearing on "American Idol" — has been blessed with a speedy recovery. He accepted the Entertainer of the Year Award on video, and also returned to "American Idol."
Complete list of winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan WINNER
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris WINNER
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion WINNER
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett WINNER
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen WINNER
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the Year
"Born Here Live Here Die Here" — Luke Bryan
"Mixtape Vol. 1" — Kane Brown
"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde
"Skeletons" — Brothers Osborne
"Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton WINNER
Single of the Year
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"I Hope" — Gabby Barrett
"I Hope You’re Happy Now" — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice WINNER
"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress
"The Bones" — Maren Morris
Song of the Year
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"One Night Standards" — Ashley McBryde
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
"Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton
"The Bones" — Maren Morris WINNER
Video of the Year
"Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
"Gone" — Dierks Bentley
"Hallelujah" ‚— Carrie Underwood and John Legend
"Worldwide Beautiful" — Kane Brown WINNER
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
"Be a Light" — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
"Does To Me" — Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
"I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice WINNER
"Nobody But You" — Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
"One Beer" — HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
"One Too Many" — Keith Urban, P!nk