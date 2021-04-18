ACM Awards 2021: Complete List of History-Making Winners

Getty Images

The ACM Awards 2021 made history with four Black artists nominated for major awards, its first Black co-host in the form of Mickey Guyton, and a slate of single nominees all by women artists.

Also making news, Luke Bryan — laid up with COVID-19 that prevented him from appearing on "American Idol" — has been blessed with a speedy recovery. He accepted the Entertainer of the Year Award on video, and also returned to "American Idol."

Complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan WINNER

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris WINNER

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion WINNER

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett WINNER

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen WINNER

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

"Born Here Live Here Die Here" — Luke Bryan

"Mixtape Vol. 1" — Kane Brown

"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

"Skeletons" — Brothers Osborne

"Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton WINNER

Single of the Year

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"I Hope" — Gabby Barrett

"I Hope You’re Happy Now" — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice WINNER

"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

Song of the Year

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"One Night Standards" — Ashley McBryde

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

"Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton

"The Bones" — Maren Morris WINNER

Video of the Year

"Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"Gone" — Dierks Bentley

"Hallelujah" ‚— Carrie Underwood and John Legend

"Worldwide Beautiful" — Kane Brown WINNER

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"Be a Light" — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

"Does To Me" — Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

"I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice WINNER

"Nobody But You" — Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

"One Beer" — HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson