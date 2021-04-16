Matthew Morrison & Renee Puente Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

Baby on board!

“Glee” star Matthew Morrison and wife Renee Puente are expecting their second child.

Morrison shared the news on Friday with a sweet video of the couple dancing to Matthew’s former co-star Darren Criss’ song “F—kin Around.”

In the Instagram Stories video, Renee shows off her baby bump in a sports bra and open cardigan.

Morrison included the cute caption, “Baby loading.”

Renee also shared pics on her Instagram Stories of their 3-year-old son Revel checking out her belly. She included the caption, “The belly button.”

Puente first announced the pregnancy on her account on April 1 with photos from a trip to Hawaii. She wrote, "We conceived this little nugget in Hawai’i, and I couldn’t wait to spend a bit of my pregnancy back in the islands that fuel me like no other place on earth."

When Revel was born in 2017, Matthew wrote on Instagram, “To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning.”

Two years later, the couple suffered a miscarriage, and Renee opened up about it on Instagram, saying that meditation helped her cope.