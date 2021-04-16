Christina Milian Posts Eye-Popping Baby Bump Pics

Singer Christina Milian is looking gorgeous in her latest baby bump photos.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Earlier this week, she posed on a bed wearing only blue Savage x Fenty lingerie.

She wrote in the caption, “Love doesn’t cost a thing.”

In December, Christina announced she was expecting with boyfriend Matt Pokora.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, “You and Me + 3 🌏#morelove.”