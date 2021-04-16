Celebrity News April 16, 2021
Christina Milian Posts Eye-Popping Baby Bump Pics
Singer Christina Milian is looking gorgeous in her latest baby bump photos.
Earlier this week, she posed on a bed wearing only blue Savage x Fenty lingerie.
She wrote in the caption, “Love doesn’t cost a thing.”
In December, Christina announced she was expecting with boyfriend Matt Pokora.
She wrote on Instagram at the time, “You and Me + 3 🌏#morelove.”
Christina and Matt welcomed son Isaiah in January 2020, and Milian is also mom to Violet, 11, with her ex The-Dream.