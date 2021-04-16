Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She’s Back on Twitter After Quitting Last Month

Getty

That didn’t last long!

Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter after calling it quits on the platform last month.

Teigen explained, “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol.”

She added, “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

When a fan asked Teigen what she had been up to, the model joked, “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

Late last month, Chrissy wrote a message to her followers before shutting down her account.

She shared, "Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends."

"But it's time for me to say goodbye,” she continued. “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

The pressure to be liked and the “fear of pissing people off” was too much. She said it “made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!”

Chrissy told her followers, “Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

She didn’t stop there, reminding the Twitterverse “your words matter” and that many have left her “deeply bruised.”

The 35-year-old wrote, "I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," adding, “God, I’ve said f--ed up s--t and killed myself over it as much as you killed me."

She insisted, "But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity. I'm just a sensitive s--t, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

The model signed off with "<3" and then deactivated her account.

