Palace Addresses Prince William & Prince Harry Not Walking Together at Prince Philip’s Funeral

Buckingham Palace caused a stir by announcing Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk together at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

The brothers are involved in a royal rift, leading many to believe this is why they will be separated during the funeral procession.

A Palace spokesperson insisted to People magazine that it was “a practical change rather than sending a signal," adding, "This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes."

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday at 99.

His funeral will take place on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. When the coffin leaves the State Entrance of Windsor Castle via a customized Land Rover the Queen the family will follow on foot. William and Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son, will walk between the brothers during the procession, which also includes Prince Charles, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Margaret’s son David Armstrong-Jones.

Meanwhile, the Palace noted, “The Queen will depart from the Sovereign’s Entrance in the State Bentley.”

The service will only include 30 guests due to COVID-19 restrictions, and attendees will wear masks and social distance. The funeral, however, will be televised and include a moment of silence. Prince Philip’s body will later be interred in the Royal Vault.

Prince Philip’s great grandchildren will not be in attendance at the service, nor will Harry’s pregnant wife Meghan Markle. The Palace previously announced she would be staying home in California on the advice of her doctor.