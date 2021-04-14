Watch the Heart-Pounding New Trailer for ‘The Water Man’

The trailer for “The Water Man” will have you on the edge of your seat!

The story follows a boy, Gunner, played by “This Is Us” star Lonnie Chavis, whose family moves to a small town as his mother (Rosario Dawson) battles an illness.

Gunner learns of the local legend of the Water Man, an immortal who lives in the woods near town. He sets off on a mission with his new friend Jo (Amiah Miller) to try to find out if the Water Man is real, and if he holds the key to eternal life.

When his parents realize Gunner is gone, his worried father, played by David Oyelowo, sets out on his own journey to track down his son.

The film, directed by Oyelowo, also stars Alfred Molina and Maria Bello.