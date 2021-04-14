Television April 14, 2021
Fox News Channel’s ‘Gutfeld!’ Debuts with Strong Ratings
Getty Images
“Gutfeld!” is taking on late night!
The show just moved from Saturdays to weeknights starting April 5, and the new time slot is proving to be a success for Fox News Channel.
According to FNC, “Gutfeld!” averaged 1.57 million viewers last week, dominating the cable news 11 p.m. hour. Meanwhile, Nielsen Live+3 data, which takes into account DVR viewership, puts “Gutfeld!” at 1.9 million viewers for the week of April 5.
The show is hosted by Greg Gutfeld and focuses on current events and political satire. Regulars include writer and blogger Katherine “Kat” Timpf and former pro wrestler Tyrus.