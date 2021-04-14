Fox News Channel’s ‘Gutfeld!’ Debuts with Strong Ratings

Getty Images

“Gutfeld!” is taking on late night!

The show just moved from Saturdays to weeknights starting April 5, and the new time slot is proving to be a success for Fox News Channel.

According to FNC, “Gutfeld!” averaged 1.57 million viewers last week, dominating the cable news 11 p.m. hour. Meanwhile, Nielsen Live+3 data, which takes into account DVR viewership, puts “Gutfeld!” at 1.9 million viewers for the week of April 5.