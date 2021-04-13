Tan France & Husband Rob Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Tan France, 37, and his husband Rob! The couple is expecting their first child via surrogate.

Tan announced the happy news on Instagram alongside a lighthearted photo of himself shirtless with an ultrasound over his belly. See it here!

The “Queer Eye” star wrote, “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years.”

He went on, “Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Tan followed up in the comments, writing, “And this pic is meant to just be a bit of fun. Playing in to the usual pregnancy announcements, because I so wish I could carry my baby.”

Rob shared the news on his page with an illustration of a baby and a message: “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this. ❤️😭❤️😭.”

Tan’s “Queer Eye” co-stars reacted to his post and the funny pic. Antoni Porowski joked, “now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!”

Karamo Brown gushed, “Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Bobby Berk teased, “Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic 😂❤️”

Jonathan Van Ness shared, “so happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever 💗💗💗💗💗”

Van Ness followed up with a little clarification, “On a separate note and to make it clear that I have 0 intentions of being less thirst for @tanfrance IM LIVING FOR ALL THIS SUPPLE YET FIRM MUSCLY SKIN YOU’VE BEEN BESTOWING ON US!!!😍😍😍”

It turns out France has wanted to be a dad for some time. He opened up to NPR’s Terry Gross in 2019 about wanting to have six kids!

“I’ve wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I’d had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children,” said, explaining “surrogacy for gay men costs a heck of a lot.”