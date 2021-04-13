Reggae Star Jaz Elise: We All Need Some ‘Positive Vibrations’

Jamaican singer Jaz Elise is bringing her own unique brand of reggae and R&B to the world with her new EP “The Golden Hour.”

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with Elise, who said of her music, “We all need some hope and some positive vibrations right now.”

The album features singles “Radio” and “Good Over Evil,” and Jaz says, “I promise it will be magic for your ears!”

Watch the video for more about her new music, visuals, and how artists like Lauryn Hill and Whitney Houston inspired her.

She also talks about being part of In.Digg.Nation Collective with other forward-thinking reggae artists like Protoje, Lila Iké, and Sevana.