Lisa Rinna’s Unfiltered Reaction to Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick

Getty Images

Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, and Scott Disick, 37, have been dating for months, but how does her mom Lisa Rinna really feel about the romance?

In a teaser for Season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Amelia Gray tells Lisa over FaceTime that she is “going with my friend Scott.”

In another clip, Kyle Richards tells Lisa, “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids,” to which Lisa responds with an emphatic, “I know!”

Disick is the father of Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, his kids with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

Despite what she says in the trailer, it looks like Lisa isn’t totally against the relationship. She recently posted a pic of Amelia Gray and Scott on the beach with Scott wearing a bucket hat. She wrote, “Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats.”

Earlier this month, a source opened up on Scott and Amelia’s romance, telling Us Weekly, “Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

“Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends,” the insider added. “Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious.”