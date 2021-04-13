Kacey Musgraves & Dr. Gerald Onuoha Spark Dating Rumors

Instagram

Does Kacey Musgraves, 32, have a new man in her life?

The singer recently shared a selfie that included Dr. Gerald Onuoha, leaving fans to wonder if they are dating.

In the photo, the singer and doctor appear to be enjoying a beautiful day outdoors, with Kacey in a tank or dress and Gerald in a camouflage jacket and backwards cap.

This isn’t their first social media pic together. They actually posted a nighttime shot earlier this month.

Musgraves and Onuoha are definitely spending time together. Page Six posted photos of the pair talking and hugging in L.A. and People reports they were spotted biking in Venice, California, with Kourtney Kardashian and Atiana De La Hoya.

It seems he would prefer to play things close to the vest, tweeting in February, "Date In Private. Love In Private. Be Happy In Private.”

He also hinted that he was in a relationship with this message on Valentine’s Day: "There's No Better Feeling Than Being Properly Loved."

While Kacey is a huge success in the music world with six Grammy wins, seven Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards, Onuoha has his own impressive credits in the medical field — he earned his M.S. from Dartmouth College, his M.D. from HBCU Meharry Medical College and his B.S. in physics and astronomy from Tennessee State University, according to LinkedIn.

Gerald is currently an internal medicine specialist at HCA Healthcare in Nashville.

The possible relationship news comes less than a year after Musgraves’ divorce.