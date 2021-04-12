Save Big on a Lifetime Subscription to This Award-Winning Fitness App

When celebs get in shape, everybody notices, and it can be really inspiring — especially with summer lurking just around the corner. But until you're willing to fork up the cash for a famous personal trainer, the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App can help you reach your fitness goals for way less money.

Boasting high ratings on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and more, this award-winning fitness app is changing the way people get in shape. That's because, unlike other fitness apps out there, Ultrahuman gives you access to both physical and mental workouts, backed by some of the most skilled athletes, sleep experts, and psychologists around.

Partnered with sleep coaches, psychologists, athletes, and pros such as Crossfit champ Kara Saunders, fitness celebrity Amanda Cerny, and more, Ultrahuman is the home base for all your fitness needs, with HIIT, yoga, and even marathon training (not to mention meditation practices and sleep aids, like bedtime stories and brain music).

And to ensure you stay on track for reaching your health goals, Ultrahuman also connects with your Apple Watch and features innovative biofeedback, giving its users real-time insights into things like heart rate, calories burned, how they benefit from mediation and their workouts, and so much more, right in the app.

Available across widely-used devices, like iPhone, iPad, and Android phones, it's no wonder why more and more people are turning to Ultrahuman to get healthy inside and out. With features in the Financial Times, MarketWatch, Morning Star, Tech Crunch, and CNET; awards like Best of Fitness Tech at CES 2021 by Business Insider and Apple's Apps We Love; plus 4.4 stars in the App Store and 4.5 stars in the Google Play Store, you know this app is the real deal.