Reality Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

“Baldwin Hills” star Gerren Taylor has died at the age of 30.

According to Essence, the reality star — born Ashley Taylor Gerren — died in her sleep Sunday morning.

The cause of death has not been revealed, but she was battling lupus and on dialysis when she passed away.

After news broke on her death, “Love and Hip-Hop” star Ray Cunningham tweeted, “Just got the worst news. RIP to my @BET fam, my babes Gerren (Baldwin Hills).”

TV personality Misster Ray added on Instagram, “I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill I was sneaking her into parties with me She was one of the first people to reach out to me when I shared my alopecia diagnosis and she shared her’s with me. I u. You will be missed. BET fam Rest well love.”

Gerren posted her final Instagram in late March. Along with a selfie, she wrote, “𝕴’𝖒 𝖛𝖊𝖗𝖞 𝖕𝖗𝖔𝖙𝖊𝖈𝖙𝖎𝖛𝖊 𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖗 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖜𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖓 𝕴’𝖒𝖇𝖊𝖈𝖔𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖌🔑.”

Ashley began her modeling career at age 12, becoming the youngest-ever model signed to L.A. Models’ runway division.

Along with appearing on “Baldwin Hills” from 2007-2009, she also took part in the 2007 documentary “America Is Beautiful.”