Prince William & Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Prince Philip

Getty Images

Days after his passing at 99, Prince William and Prince Harry are remembering their late grandfather Prince Philip.

In his lengthy statement, Prince Harry said, “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end,” Harry continued. “He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

Harry ended his statement, saying, “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

Immediately after Philip’s death, Harry flew back to the UK to attend his funeral. Harry is currently staying at Frogmore Cottage.

In his own statement, William called Philip "an extraordinary man, adding,

“My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” William went on. “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."



A message from The Duke of Cambridge following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/lVCSPrG7uG pic.twitter.com/atiB8djxPO — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2021 @KensingtonRoyal