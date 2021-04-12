Open Up New Opportunities With This $35 CPA Training Bundle

Wish you could post a selfie on Instagram and make millions like Kim Kardashian? Hey, anything's possible, but until that day comes, ensuring you have as many monetization opportunities at your disposal is imperative to financial success. And with so many different industries needing accounting professionals, getting certified as a CPA could be just the door-opener you've been searching for.

CPA and accounting training courses are necessary if you're looking to be successful, and a great place to start is The Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle. Jam-packed with 146 lessons, this e-learning program touches on every important topic in the book, including handling financial statements, processing inventory costs and flow, managing payroll, and so much more.

Led by the highly-rated instructor Robert Steele, you'll learn firsthand what it takes to be a smart, forward-thinking accountant in today's world. Thanks to his vast experience as a CPA and accounting and business educator, Steele takes you through the slew of accounting processes and practices step by step in a way that's easy to digest and retain.

With each course's engaging lectures, helpful exercises, and real-life examples, this online training takes the sting out of otherwise tedious topics, such as depreciation, fixed assets, financial assessments, and beyond. And the best part? You never have to sit in a classroom to learn any of it. Access the 25 hours of content at your leisure, from wherever you like.

With over 4,300 students enrolled, the 8-course program has earned a nearly 5-star rating. One beginner, Yvonne M., explains, "Very thorough for a newbie who wants to learn more about accounting practices. I love being able to learn one module at a time. I can also pick and choose which module I can learn about, you don't have to follow the format."