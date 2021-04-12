Mena Suvari Welcomes First Child at 42

American Beauty” actress Mena Suvari, 42, is a first-time mom!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Earlier this month, Suvari and husband Michael Hope welcomed a baby boy, who they named Christopher Alexander Hope.

Mena’s rep confirmed the news, telling People magazine, “Both baby and mom are doing wonderfully."

In October, Suvari broke the news on her pregnancy. She told the outlet, “It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me. It's been a very emotional experience. It's very weird finding out — I was like, I can't believe it!"

While the couple had been trying for a baby, the pregnancy still came as a surprise. She shared, “I was recording my temperature every morning and peeing on these ovulation sticks. You expect that it'll happen and it didn't. I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore. I'm so tired of stressing over this.' I was trying to feel like if it's meant, it's meant… By the end of July, I had a couple of other symptoms and I decided to take a test and there it was. It was a huge surprise, an absolute miracle!"

“It was something that we've always wanted, but a couple months before, I had stopped calculating. I pulled back and let go, which apparently they say that that's when it happens,” Mena pointed out.

Mena opened up about trying to conceive in her 40s. She said, "I'm 41 and there's this air of like, I've got one foot in the grave and good luck… Even in my late 30s, I had people questioning me. It put a lot of fear in you. It took a lot of work to really pull back from that and really believe and trust in my own body and where I was at, have my own journey with it."

Suvari also explained how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected her pregnancy. Due to the safety restrictions, Michael was unable to be on hand for her first ultrasound. She recalled, “I remember talking to my doctor and they were like, 'Okay, you have to wear a mask, you have to come alone ... ' I was like, 'Wait a minute, he can't come?' They were like, 'No, sorry.' My husband came home and I told him and we were both so sad.”

At the time, Suvari already opted for a home birth with a doula. She explained, “When I thought of what I wanted, [my doula is] like the embodiment of Mother Earth. I was like, 'This is the vibe that I want.' I know none of these things we can control and so much of it changes. We'll find out what the real deal is, but that's my plan and I hope it can go that way."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.