Halle Berry, Brad Pitt & Others! Oscars Take ‘Movie’ Approach, Announce A-List Ensemble of Presenters

The Oscars are promoting a “movie” approach to this year’s award show, complete with Hollywood’s biggest stars!

Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced the “ensemble cast to present” at the awards, including: Halle Berry, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Harrison Ford, Bong Joon- ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Regina King, Laura Dern, Marlee Matlin, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya and Rita Moreno.

The producers said in a statement, “In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars… There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

