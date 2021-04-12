Give Your Tired Legs a Break With This Heated Massage Treatment

Whether you're a runner or stand for hours on end at work, by the end of the day, your legs feel like they've walked up and down the runway, Gigi Hadid style! But if frequent trips to the masseuse aren't in your budget, this at-home leg massager can give you some much-needed relief.

Based on a revolutionary technique physical therapists use for pain relief, the AIR-C + HEAT leg massager uses compression massage to not only relieve muscle pain, but to improve circulation, decrease inflammation, and more. And the best part? You can whip it out and use it on your own anywhere, any time.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xs_T4pLd6ug

With three different heat settings to choose from, the AIR-C + HEAT lets you choose a setting that works with your comfort level, helping you to achieve a personalized massage session whenever the need calls for it. You can also select intensity levels outside of the mode settings for full customization.

Whether it's your knees, ankles, or feet that could use a little extra loving, the AIR-C + HEAT can target a wide range of spots, giving you relief you can feel almost immediately. Even if there's not a specific spot that's hurting, this leg massager is a great way to relax, encouraging good blood flow and loosening things up.

Still on the fence about whether or not the AIR-C + HEAT is right for you? Check out its awesome online reviews!

"Works great just like the ones one hospital, has a nice tote bag for carrying or storing." — Brenda P.

"Love this, was unable to bend my leg as I have Multiple Sclerosis. Use this [daily] now I can move my legs. Wish I would've gotten sooner — increases blood circulation got this idea when aunt was in the hospital and they used something similar for the bottom of her leg. Absolutely love this, best thing ever in my opinion." — Kristopher F.