Find Your Inner Alicia Keys With This Innovative Piano Training, Now $20

There are lots of party tricks out there, from chugging a beer in under a minute to expertly impersonating your favorite SNL character. But being able to play an instrument (and well) can always turn heads, and if you want to channel your inner John Legend at any given moment, you'll need some expert piano instruction to back it up.

If you want to learn to tickle the ivories like your favorite musicians, Pianoforall is the way to do it. A revolutionary approach to piano learning, these online lessons are designed to have you playing songs you actually like, not tons of Mozart tunes that bore you to tears.

Designed by instructor Robin Hall, Pianoforall has helped more than 160,000 aspiring musicians play the piano all over the world. And according to Hall, it's all about teaching you to excel right from the get-go, getting you playing like a pro right off the bat — and that's exactly what his lessons are based on.

With unlimited access to 204 lectures and 10 hours of content, you'll explore what it really means to play piano, starting with basics in rhythm. Then, as you progress through each course, you'll learn to master a wide range of playing styles, from basic blues and rock 'n' roll to improvised playing and the world of chords.

Even if you've never touched a piano in your life, Hall's easy-to-follow lessons are designed for all experience levels, and you can always go at your own pace. Plus, with a lifetime subscription to Pianoforall, you'll be able to revisit lessons whenever you need a refresher course as time goes on.

Students have rated the 10-hour training with 4.5 stars and posted reviews like:

"This is really what was promised -- a very easy way to get up and playing the piano. Very quick memorization of chord names without having to understand all of the music theory behind them. I was surprised at how good this course was. It exceeded my expectations." — Sharon R.