Will Prince Harry Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral?

Britain is mourning after news broke Friday of Prince Philip’s death at age 99.

The main question on everyone’s mind is whether his grandson Prince Harry will fly back to the U.K. to attend his funeral?

A source told Page Six, “Harry was extremely close to his grandfather. He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”

It is unknown if Harry’s wife Meghan Markle will be able to travel, since she is far along in her pregnancy. They are expecting their second child in the early summer.

The funeral will be held at St. George's Chapel. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes."

"The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral," the statement continued.

It has been reported that Philip will be laid to rest at Frogmore Gardens.

If Harry does fly to the U.K., it’ll be his first trip back since quitting his royal duties last year.

Before Philip’s death, it was known that Harry would return to England in July for a memorial event in honor of what would have been his late mom Prince Diana’s 60th birthday.