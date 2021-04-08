Reality Star Katie Bates Engaged to Travis Clark

“Bringing Up Bates” star Katie Bates, 20, and her boyfriend Travis Clark are taking the next big step in their relationship!

On Wednesday, Clark popped the question at The Reach in Key West, Florida, after a one-year courtship.

Bates told Us Weekly, “April 7, 2021, will forever be a special day for both of us. Taking this next step in our relationship is something we have prayed about and have looked forward to for a long time! We are excited about what God is doing in our lives, and we can’t wait to see what He has in store for our future.”

Of his proposal, which took place in an ocean-pier gazebo, Katie gushed, “Travis put so much effort and thought into making this day perfect for me — from the beach backdrop to the venue and decorations to the beautiful song he sang! It was absolutely magical, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend!”

Travis seemed beyond stoked with how everything went, saying, “Our engagement day was so much better than I could’ve ever imagined, and I know there were many friends and relatives who worked behind the scenes to help make it all possible! Seeing Katie’s reaction was the highlight of the evening! Her smile was worth it all!”

The two are currently on a surprise vacation, where they have enjoyed sand sculpting, a tour of a butterfly conservatory, jet-skiing, and a sunset cruise.

While they were introduced by mutual friends nearly two years ago, they didn’t start courting until early last year. At the time, Katie told Us Weekly, “Travis and his family are active in their local church and also travel together to sing, so our families have been able to visit at nearby concerts and church events. Travis and I are so thankful that the Lord, not only allowed our paths to cross, but that we have been able to begin this new phase of our journey together. Travis made the evening [he asked to court me] so special, and right now, I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet!”