How to Watch the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

Getty Images

The 2021 GLAAD Media Awards are almost here!

This year’s ceremony takes place Thursday, April 8, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Hulu and YouTube.

Niecy Nash is set to host the awards, which “recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the intersectional LGBTQ community.”

This year’s ceremony will include a special “Glee” performance in honor of Naya Rivera’s character Santana coming out on the show 10 years ago. Naya tragically died last summer in a boating accident.

Presenters include Dan Levy, Laverne Cox, Katy Perry and more. Check out the full list of nominees here!