Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Weds GF Ashleigh Nelson

Kyle Chrisley and Ashleigh Nelson are married!

People obtained the couple’s marriage certificate, revealing they tied the knot March 30 in St. Augustine, Florida. The pair picked up the license the day before in St. Johns County.

No word on who attended, and the doc did not include the names of any witnesses.

Kyle is the son of “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who have yet to comment on the wedding.

Back in February, Kyle shared the engagement news on Instagram with a photo of Ashleigh and the message, “I couldn’t imagine my life without you and now I don’t have to. I love you so much @ashleighcnelson I’m so happy you said yes.”

She shared the same pic, writing, “I’ve been keeping my life super private.. I’m always worried about what people may think but ya know what, f*** what they say, we’re getting married!! 😊 @kyle.chrisley”

Kyle has been estranged from his father in the past, but they appear to have reconciled. Kyle called Todd during a recent episode of “Chrisley Knows Best,” causing Todd to get emotional.

Just yesterday, Kyle posted birthday wishes for Todd on Instagram. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Daddy! You have a faith in all of us like Jesus does and I could never thank you enough for believing in the best of me. That faith is what brought me to where I am today. I am so proud to be your son. I hope you have the best day! I love you so much!@toddchrisley”