Save with This Week’s ‘Joyus Boutique’ Deals!

Spring savings continue with a whole new set of deals from “Joyus Boutique!”

Starting with The Bosma Indoor XC Security Camera equipped with HD video and night vision that sends immediate alerts to your smart phone when motion and sound is detected.

Next up, we have the ultimate beauty tool! The Dermaplaning Exfoliation Tool is the skincare hack that celebrity makeup artists swear by. This skin device removes dead skin and peach fuzz to instantly deliver a smooth complexion, even skin tone, and clear pores.

Lastly, the Snapwhite Teeth Whitening Pen 3-Pack has advanced gel that whitens better and with less sensitivity than competing brands. Plus, it’s so easy to use — just smile and brush on some gel!

Watch as Sadie Murray gives “Extra” the lowdown on each product.