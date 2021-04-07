‘Get Ready!’ Andy Cohen to Host ‘KUWTK’ Reunion Special

Getty Images

Andy Cohen is the king of reunions, and he’s hosting one with the Kardashians!

As fans prepare to say goodbye to “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” this spring, the family will sit down with Andy to talk about the series.

Cohen jumped on FaceTime with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner to announce the special. The teaser video was posted to Instagram and Andy told everyone to “get ready” because they are going to “cover all 20 seasons”!

The caption included a question for fans, “Which moment from all 20 Seasons do you want to see the family discuss? We’re all ears 👂👂?”

No word yet on when the special will air, and whether it will span multiple nights like some of Andy’s “Real Housewives” reunions. E! News reports Scott Disick will also be part of the reunion.