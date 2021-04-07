Did Sharon Osbourne Apologize to Sheryl Underwood After Their Heated Debate on ‘The Talk’?

CBS

Sharon Osbourne has exited “The Talk,” but did she try to mend things with Sheryl Underwood beforehand?

Yes or no, depending on who you ask!

On the latest episode of the podcast “The World According to Sheryl,” Underwood revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Sharon since they got into it over the topic of racism on an episode of “The Talk.”

Underwood scrolled through her phone messages as proof that there was no communication. She said, "No, okay, I've been looking through my phone. No. I can go back as far as I can go. No."

While she had received calls from people telling her what to expect from Sharon before their heated conversation, Underwood said she wanted to draw her own conclusions. She explained, “I heard things and I was like, ‘They got nothing to do with me.’ My thing is, I’m going to get to know you first. I got phone calls of this and that and so what I said to those people, I said, ‘Thank you for the information.’ Because listen, in this business, you’ve got all types of personalities, right?”

Despite being “very disappointed” by how things turned out, Underwood reiterated that she “still [loves] the Osbournes.” She added, “From what I’ve known of them. I don’t know anything other than what I’ve experienced with them, and this thing that has happened is disappointing to me. And maybe people don’t want to hear me say, ‘I still love the Osbournes.’ I’m not saying I liked being treated the way I was treated… I’m just trying to navigate my feelings about that because it was a trauma.”

Sharon refuted Sheryl’s claims that they haven’t communicated by providing screengrabs of her own text chain.

Osbourne told DailyMail.com, “I not only sent these messages to Sheryl, but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room.”

“Why are you saying I never apologized Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me?” Sharon added. “Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me.”

In one text from March 12, Sharon wrote to Sheryl, “Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I'm deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday. I don't want to lose my true friend over this. Im sorry for telling you to f**k off during break, I'm sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I'm sorry for losing my temper with you. I felt shocked, scared and saddened by what felt like was a blind sided attack. You know me. You know how I've always had your back. We've outlasted everyone on this show and that's because we've always been a team and had each other's backs. I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I'm here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I'm sorry. Is there anything You need from me or that I can do to help you heal? Love and respect always - Sharon.”

The text went unanswered. Three days later, Sharon texted, “Hi Sheryl. I know you're taking space and I don't want to disrespect that. I'm just reaching out because I want you [to] know I'm thinking about you. If you are willing, can we talk before Wednesday? Big kiss.”

In her third text on March 18, Sharon wrote to Sheryl, “Sheryl I am thinking about you. Hope you are well. Sending my love.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke to Piers Morgan about Sharon’s exit. When asked about the support he received since his exit from “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan said, “I had a lot of support privately from a lot of people, a lot of support publicly from well-known people, most notably Sharon Osbourne, but look at what happened to Sharon on ‘The Talk’ for defending me and my right to have an opinion. Even though she made it clear that she didn't agree with everything I was saying, she was then targeted by Sheryl Underwood on ‘The Talk’ and she was accused of supporting someone who had said racist things.”