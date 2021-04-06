Celebrity News April 06, 2021
Topher Grace Confirms Baby #2: ‘We Had a Kid During Quarantine’
Actor Topher Grace, 42, and wife Ashley Hinshaw, 32, welcomed their second child in quarantine!
While promoting his new show “Home Economics,” Topher told People, “We had a kid during quarantine,” adding, “Then it was a lot of changing diapers.”
Grace is getting to spend a lot of time with babies these days, explaining, “Every day, I’m leaving my baby to come to work and work with two babies,” he said of his tiny co-stars. “In the script, it read very funny, and I’ve seen it now — it is very funny on-screen. But when I’m doing the scenes and my two scene partners are 9 months old, it’s challenging.”
Topher and Ashley actually announced their pregnancy in January 2020 at the Art of Elysium’s 13th annual celebration in Los Angeles. Ashley showed off her baby bump at the event, and E! News reports Topher told the crowd, “As you can see, we’re expecting our second.”
The couple are also parents to 3-year-old Mabel Jane.