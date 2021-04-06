Channing Tatum Talks Being a Single Dad, and the Sweet Ways He Connects with Everly

Actor Channing Tatum had some fears about being a single dad to daughter Everly, 7, but now he’s all about the face paint, tutus, and costumes!

Tatum told Parents magazine, “I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter’s world and discover who they are.”

He went on, “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. But now I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

It sounds like the daddy-daughter duo are having tons of fun. He shared, “I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on.”

Tatum has even written a children’s book, “The One and Only Sparkella,” inspired by Everly. He explained, “She is on many levels [Sparkella]. Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits, and be different from everyone. She’s bold, beautiful, and magical in every way.”

He went on, “We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story. Even when I was home alone, I would find an item of hers that gave me an idea. Once, I sat on the sofa, and her fairy wand stuck me in the butt.”