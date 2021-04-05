Zendaya, Riz Ahmed & Other SBIFF Virtuosos Honorees Hilariously Rate Their 1st Acting Roles

This year’s standout stars are looking back at their early work with a sense of humor!

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival honored this year’s Virtuosos Award winners on Friday night with a virtual panel discussion moderated by Dave Karger, who asked them to rate their first acting roles.

The honorees included Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Kinglsey Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami…”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Sidney Flanigan (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).

Watch the video above to see Zendaya talk about her Disney days, Riz insist he’s been at a “1” since his first film, Tahar laugh as he recalls trying to give a one-line character attitude, and more!

We also have a clip from Maria’s conversation with Karger as she describes taking on the role of Borat’s daughter and what producers told her early on about that Rudy Giuliani scene.