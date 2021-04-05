Celebrity News April 05, 2021
Zendaya, Riz Ahmed & Other SBIFF Virtuosos Honorees Hilariously Rate Their 1st Acting Roles
This year’s standout stars are looking back at their early work with a sense of humor!
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival honored this year’s Virtuosos Award winners on Friday night with a virtual panel discussion moderated by Dave Karger, who asked them to rate their first acting roles.
The honorees included Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Kinglsey Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami…”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Sidney Flanigan (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).
Watch the video above to see Zendaya talk about her Disney days, Riz insist he’s been at a “1” since his first film, Tahar laugh as he recalls trying to give a one-line character attitude, and more!
We also have a clip from Maria’s conversation with Karger as she describes taking on the role of Borat’s daughter and what producers told her early on about that Rudy Giuliani scene.
SBIFF events are taking place through April 10! Learn more here.