Reality Star Kara Keough Expecting Again After Newborn Son’s Death

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kara Keough is pregnant.

One year after losing her son McCoy, Keough is expecting with husband Kyle Bosworth.

On Sunday, she shared on Instagram, “This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope.”

“New life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground,” Keough continued. “We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean.”

Last year, McCoy died of complications of childbirth. Along with revealing that he had suffered shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord, Kara said, “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

She added, “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”