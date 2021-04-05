Niecy Nash Talks Happy Marriage to Jessica Betts, Plus: Hosting the GLAAD Media Awards

Niecy Nash is happily in love again after marrying her girlfriend Jessica Betts last summer. Niecy, who is getting ready to host the GLAAD Media Awards, opened up about her new life to “Extra’s” Nate Burleson.

Gushing about her “hers-band,” as she calls her wife, Nash said, “I’m just so happy, my cheeks hurt from smiling so much, but it’s great.”

She said of telling her children about her relationship with Jessica, “They were all very surprised, but they were all very supportive and now I feel they come over to my house to visit Jessica and not even me!” Smiling, she added, “I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. I’m still the mother!’”

Niecy recently told Jada Pinkett Smith that she had never been with a woman before. Nate asked, “Were you surprised that one, you were willing to test your love again, and that you fell in love again at this point in your life?”

She answered, “No, I’m not surprised, because I am a lover. I never saw it coming. I was never like, ‘Oh, you know, I can see myself being married to a woman,’ but I’m not surprised, because my heart is so open.”

Nash is thrilled to be hosting the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards streaming on Hulu and YouTube April 8, saying, “I’m so happy… It was my first gig in the community… There’s a beautiful tribute to Naya Rivera that everyone’s going to see from like 15 people, including the cast of ‘Glee,’ including Demi Lovato, so I was very, very happy.”

She is also part of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”