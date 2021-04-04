DMX Update: He 'Has Been a Warrior His Entire Life'

Rapper DMX's prognosis is "not looking good," TMZ reports, as his rep has come forward with a new statement about the hip-hop legend's condition.

"[Friday] night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition," the rep confirms, going on to say, "Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer."

Striking a thankful tone, the statement goeso n to say, "The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."

According to TMZ, DMX overdosed around 11 p.m., then suffered a heart attack. His condition has been described as "vegetative" by some sources, but others have insisted he does have "some brain activity."

The 50-year-old is in a White Plains, New York, hospital in a critical-care unit. According to TMZ's sources, doctors told those close to him to be prepared for the worst.

Fellow music icon Missy Elliott took to Twitter to post, "Prayers for DMX and his family," and Oscar winner Viola Davis also had DMX on her mind, writing, "Praying for DMX."

The rapper, whose 1998 debut album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot" shook up the music world, has long battled addiction, including a stint in rehab in 2019 following a year-long prison sentence for tax evasion, one of many run-ins with the law.

In 2016, he was found in the parking lot of a Yonkers, New York, Ramada Inn with no pulse. Only a dose of Narcan saved his life.

DMX has made his mark on popular culture via seven albums, hits like "Party Up (Up in Here)" (2000), and numerous film appearances, including in "Romeo Must Die" (2000) and "Cradle 2 the Grave" (2003). He starred in his own reality series, "DMX: Soul of a Man" (2006).