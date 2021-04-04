Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous SAG Award for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Netflix

The late Chadwick Boseman, who died at 43 in August after battling colon cancer, was honored yet again for his stirring performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Sunday evening — and he is now thought to be a shoo-in for a rare posthumous Oscar.

Boseman won a SAG Award for Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture, just the latest in a string of honors for the performance, including a Golden Globe.

Viola Davis won the SAG for Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture for the same film.

Boseman's widow, Simone Ledward Boseman aka Taylor Simone Ledward, appeared via Zoom to say, "'If you see a world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind' — that's a quote by Chadwick Boseman," she said emotionally. "Thank you, Screen Actors, thank you, Chad, thank you."

At the time Boseman was honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, she said, "He would thank God. He would thank his parents; he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, you can — that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history. I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love. So thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that. And honey, you keep ’em coming. Thank you.”

In January, she had finally broken her silence on her late husband while accepting a Gotham Award on his behalf. During her tearful speech, she said, “He is the most honest person I'd ever met. He actively searched for it, in himself, those around him, and the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid. But if one does not live in truth, then it's impossible to live life."