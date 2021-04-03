Mossimo Giannulli Released from Prison Early

Backgrid

Mossimo Giannulli is out of federal prison early, In Touch reports.

"Extra" has independently confirmed the report that designer Giannulli, the husband of actress Lori Loughlin, has been moved to a halfway house after serving most of a five-month sentence in relation to the college admissions scandal.

Giannulli was released from Lompoc, a federal correctional institution, three weeks early, and moved to the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management field office.

What this means for Giannulli is relative freedom — he will be able to sign out for various approved activities, which include looking for work, counseling, or visiting family.

Previously, Giannulli, 57, had filed an emergency motion to modify his sentence, seeking to serve the remainder of his time at home after being placed in what he called "solitary confinement" over COVID-19 concerns.