Winona Oak on How the Loneliness of Quarantine Inspired ‘Nobody Loves Me’

Julian Gillstrom

Winona Oak has struck a chord with those struggling in quarantine.

Her song “Nobody Loves Me” is a stark message about loneliness, but it also provides solace and therapy to anyone trying to cope with self-doubt and anxiety.

The Swedish singer and songwriter opened up to “Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler about writing the song, saying, “I know how much music and art mean to me, so I’m so happy that I can give that to somebody else.”

Oak, whose beautiful, personal soundscapes have more than 140 million streams, also described her “fairy-tale” upbringing on an island and how it influenced her music. “Half the year is completely darkness — there’s not much to do... You create your own world, your own little sunlight.”

Watch the video for more with Oak, who also discusses her new EP “SHE”!