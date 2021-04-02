Jena Sims & Brooks Koepka Engaged

Getty Images

“Sharknado 5: Global Swimming” actress Jena Sims and golfer Brooks Koepka are taking their relationship to the next level — on Thursday, Sims broke the news that they are engaged!

In an Instagram Story, Jena revealed that Brooks popped the question a month ago. She wrote, “3/3/21 Best day of my life.”

Jena also shared several photos from Brooks’ beach proposal in Florida, where they celebrated with friends and family.

Jena and Brooks started dating in 2017, two years after they first met.