Mia Farrow Responds to ‘Vicious Rumors’ Surrounding the Deaths of 3 of Her Children

Getty Images

Actress Mia Farrow is speaking out on Twitter about the deaths of her children Tam, Lark and Thaddeus to put an end to what she calls “vicious rumors” and “untruths” circulating online.

While the family was recently at the center of the HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow,” Mia explained that most of her children have chosen to live “very private lives” and that is why she is very selective when posting about them on social media.

Mia explained, "Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless.”

Farrow said she is now posting about her late loved ones “to honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child.”

She went on to detail what happened in each case, starting with Tam, who died in 2000.

“My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment,” Mia wrote.

Lark died in 2008, and Farrow shared, “My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner, and mother to her own children. She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner’s arms.”

Mia continued, “My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life.” Thaddeus died in 2016.

The actress called the losses “unspeakable tragedies.”

Mia said, “I am grateful to be the mother of 14 children, who have blessed me with 16 grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow our lives today are full of love and joy.”