Jeannie Mai Marries Jeezy — All the Wedding Details!

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, 42, and rapper Jeezy, 43, are officially newlyweds!

Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot in the backyard of their Atlanta home.

Mai told Vogue, “We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate. But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID.”

“After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends,” Jeannie went on. “Once everyone was tested and confirmed negative, our guests were shuttled to the surprise location—our home.”

Mai wore a custom Galia Lahav dress, while Jeezy opted for a Teofilo Flor tux.

After they exchanged vows, Mai honored her Vietnamese heritage by having a tea ceremony. She said, “In this ceremony, we honored our parents by pouring tea as a gesture to welcome Jeezy into my family, and me into his. Then we paid our respects to our parents and ancestors by bowing four times, each one symbolizing a significant gift in the life that they have provided us with.”

The news comes just a day it was revealed that Jeannie and Jeezy had applied for a marriage license through the Fulton County Court Clerk in Georgia.

A year ago, Jeezy popped the question to Jeannie at his Los Angeles home, where they were quarantining.

At the time, Mai's rep told the magazine, “Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose. Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

Months after the engagement, Mai opened up on their wedding plans on her “Hello Hunnay” web series. She shared, “Jay and I met on November 28, and it's a very special time for us. So I'm thinking winter because everything can be really cozy, you can have hot chocolate, spiked hot chocolate, slippers, fuzzy slippers for the dancing afterwards. There's so many things you can do in a winter wedding."

Jeannie and Jeezy first sparked dating rumors in January 2019 after Malika Haqq posted a photo of them together during a hangout with Trey Songz and Lori Harvey.