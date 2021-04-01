First Pics! Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson Welcome Baby #2

Getty

“Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. is a dad again!

Last week, Leslie’s wife Nicolette Robinson gave birth to their second child, a baby boy who they named Able Phineas.

On Thursday, Odom Jr. announced his son’s arrival, writing on Instagram, “More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away.”

Leslie posted several pics of their newborn, including one of their daughter Lucille, 3, meeting her baby brother.

Leslie also made sure to give his wife a shout-out, writing, “I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude.”

In November, the pair announced they were expecting. Odom Jr. wrote, “Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! …We’ll make it right for you.”

In her own post, Nicolette gushed, “Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you. More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world… We love you.”