Celebrity News April 01, 2021
Bachelor Nation’s Krystal Nielson Welcomes First Child
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Krystal Nielson, 33, and Miles Bowles, 25, are the proud parents of a baby girl!
Nielson announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Our little Angel is here,” before sharing another pic on Instagram stories and calling her “perfect.”
Bowles gushed on his page, “Officially a family man!”
On Wednesday, Krystal shared a bump photo from the hospital, writing, “It’s go time!”
The couple kept fans up to date on Instagram stories, revealing at one point they were at the 18-hour mark.
They followed up this morning, with Krystal telling fans, “We had a baby last night, want to see her, she’s beautiful and perfect.”
They revealed their daughter was born at 10:17 p.m., and Miles called becoming a dad “surreal.”
Krystal and Miles went public with their relationship in October 2020, weeks before they announced they were expecting.
The baby news came just a few months after Krystal filed for divorce from Chris Randone.
Nielson appeared on Season 22 of “The Bachelor” with Arie Luyendyk Jr. and went on to win Season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”