Bachelor Nation’s Krystal Nielson Welcomes First Child

Krystal Nielson, 33, and Miles Bowles, 25, are the proud parents of a baby girl!

Nielson announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Our little Angel is here,” before sharing another pic on Instagram stories and calling her “perfect.”

Bowles gushed on his page, “Officially a family man!”

On Wednesday, Krystal shared a bump photo from the hospital, writing, “It’s go time!”

The couple kept fans up to date on Instagram stories, revealing at one point they were at the 18-hour mark.

They followed up this morning, with Krystal telling fans, “We had a baby last night, want to see her, she’s beautiful and perfect.”

They revealed their daughter was born at 10:17 p.m., and Miles called becoming a dad “surreal.”

Krystal and Miles went public with their relationship in October 2020, weeks before they announced they were expecting.

The baby news came just a few months after Krystal filed for divorce from Chris Randone.