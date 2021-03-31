'Perfect Strangers' Actor Bronson Pinchot Talks Weight-Loss Secrets After Losing 60 Lbs.!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bronson Pinchot is dishing on his 60-lb. weight loss.

The star, best known as Balki Bartokomous on the 1980s sitcom “Perfect Strangers,” opened up to Page Six about how he slimmed down.

Pinchot revealed it was an old photo of himself on the set of “Battle of the Network Stars” in 2017 that inspired him to change his lifestyle.

“There was an old fat guy,” he recalled thinking as he looked at the photo back in May 2020. Six months later, he had dropped the 60 lbs.

First off, he tossed the junk food in his cupboards and replaced it with healthy options.

Getty Images

Comparing himself to training a puppy, he thought, ‘Okay, puppy, you can have whatever’s there.’”

While he did experience some hunger pangs, he kept going. Now, he’s vegan and maintaining his weight without exercise.

Pinchot said he recently tried on some of his old Balki clothes that he found in storage.